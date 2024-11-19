Top track

Beige 70 - Domenique Dumont Bilingual Remix

Cola

Brudenell Social Club
Tue, 19 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Gloss is the second album from Cola. From their inception Cola have expanded on the d.i.y. ethic of the Dischord and SST eras, creating potent sounds from a minimal palette of drums/bass/guitar and lacing their songs with winsome one-liners and societa...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cola

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

