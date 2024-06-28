Top track

Bun Xapa, Philou Louzolo

E1
Fri, 28 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Andile Kato, known as Bun Xapa, is a pioneering house music producer from Thaba Nchu, South Africa. His innovative blend of deep house, techno, and Afro house has earned him global acclaim and a dedicated fan base. With performances at top festivals and co...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Philou Louzolo

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

