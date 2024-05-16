Top track

Big Zeeks - Clean (feat. Ding Dong)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Big Zeeks Album Launch Show

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

UK Dancehall sensation, Big Zeeks ‘The Fresh Prince of Harlesden’ is set to take the stage at Blues Kitchen to launch his upcoming album, backed by a Live Band and Special Guests.

With a string of sold-out headline shows across the globe and collaboration...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Punch Records.
Lineup

Big Zeeks

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

