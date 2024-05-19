DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Main Bar - Free Event | 21+
Round Trip Records, Chicago's cozy north side spot for collectible, essential, and rare music, will DJ a curated mix for the evening. They'll be bringing along a few crates of new and used records to peruse and buy too! Visit t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.