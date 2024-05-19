DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

3734 w/ Round Trip Records

Sleeping Village
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
DJChicago
Free
About

Main Bar - Free Event | 21+

Round Trip Records, Chicago's cozy north side spot for collectible, essential, and rare music, will DJ a curated mix for the evening. They'll be bringing along a few crates of new and used records to peruse and buy too! Visit t...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
$
Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

