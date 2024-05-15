DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLASH TOUR 2024

Largo Venue
Wed, 15 May, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il nuovo album FLASH e i brani più iconici di Ditonellapiaga verranno presentati in occasione del FLASH TOUR, gli imperdibili appuntamenti live prodotti da Magellano Concerti. Inaugurato con il live nella sua Roma, il FLASH TOUR farà poi tappa a Mestre, Mi...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da FRIENDS AND PARTNERS.

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

