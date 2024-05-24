DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soulmate Social: After Party

No90 Hackney Wick
Fri, 24 May, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London's hottest singles night is back for the third edition!

Recovering from a breakup and looking to get back out there? Bisexual and looking to explore? Long time singleton now looking for the one? We’ve got you covered.

Sign up here for after party t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Studio 9294.
Venue

No90 Hackney Wick

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

