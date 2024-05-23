Top track

nikhil - See the Patterns

nikhil headline show

Rolling Stock
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

nikhil (formerly known as Nikhil Beats), has teamed up with visual artist KGNR to put on a creative explosion of an evening Titled, "In The Alchemy of Creation". Focusing on the idea that art is in the "doing", as opposed to the end product******...

This is an 18+ event
nikhil
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

nikhil, ix

Venue

Rolling Stock

48 Kingsland Rd, London E2, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

