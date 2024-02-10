DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alien Invasion Comedy Show & Seance

Club Congress
Sat, 10 Feb, 7:30 pm
ComedyTucson
$15.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday February 10th

7pm Doors
7:30pm Show
9pm Alien Seance

$12

👽Finally! A place for alien enthusiasts to enjoy various forms of comedy - all alien-themed! An exciting night of comedy all about aliens, by aliens and for aliens.

Enjoy stand-up,...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Lady Haha Comedy
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

