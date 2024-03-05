DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Simeon Hammond Dallas Curates: Maya Lane + More

Hootananny Brixton
Tue, 5 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hootananny teamed up with Simeon Hammond Dallas to curate a lineup of incredible artists for our IWD series.

LINEUP

- Simeon Hammond Dallas

- Maya Law

+ More TBA

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Simeon Hammond Dallas, Maya Lane

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

