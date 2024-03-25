DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The genre-defying project, founded by the OKINO brothers and revealed by Gilles Peterson, finally returns to the European stages after a 15 years hiatus, celebrating in 2024 its 30th birthday with some new material and a brand new line up.
Led by Shuya Ok...
