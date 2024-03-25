DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kyoto Jazz Massive

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 25 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The genre-defying project, founded by the OKINO brothers and revealed by Gilles Peterson, finally returns to the European stages after a 15 years hiatus, celebrating in 2024 its 30th birthday with some new material and a brand new line up.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kyoto Jazz Massive

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

