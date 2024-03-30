DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pino Scotto live at Ziggy Club, open act: Axeblade

Ziggy Club
Sat, 30 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ziggy Club è felice di annunciare il ritorno sul nostro palco del grande

PINO SCOTTO "Live N' Bad!"

In apertura AXEBLADE, band capitanata dalla front woman Paola Goitre alla voce

(Fil di Ferro).

After Concert DJset by Andrea Cumiana & Dott. Volume

Ti...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ziggy APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Pino Scotto

Venue

Ziggy Club

Via Madama Cristina 66, 10125 Turin Turin, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.