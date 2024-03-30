DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ziggy Club è felice di annunciare il ritorno sul nostro palco del grande
PINO SCOTTO "Live N' Bad!"
In apertura AXEBLADE, band capitanata dalla front woman Paola Goitre alla voce
(Fil di Ferro).
After Concert DJset by Andrea Cumiana & Dott. Volume
