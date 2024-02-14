DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NO SAINT VALENTIN

Péniche Marcounet
Wed, 14 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pour ceux qui aiment casser les codes, la Péniche Marcounet organise sa désormais traditionnelle soirée « No Saint-Valentin » mercredi 14 février, quai de l’Hôtel de Ville, à Paris.

Que vous soyez célibataire ou que vous considériez que l’amour se célèbre...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.