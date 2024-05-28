Top track

Pocky Boy

Yeule

Transbordeur
Tue, 28 May, 8:30 pm
GigsLyon
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About yeule

Yeule’s music is precisely what you’d expect from a performer who identifies as a “cyborg entity” and derived their stage name from a Final Fantasy character: futuristic synth-pop that jolts between ethereal and robotic moments.

Posted by DICE

Event information

Yeule, de son vrai nom Nat Ćmiel, est un.e musicien.ne, performeur.se et peintre non binaire basé.e à Los Angeles. À 14 ans, iel auto-produit ses premières chansons, et est depuis devenu.e une icône de son art à travers ses chansons de pop expérimentale, l...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par SAS Transmission en accord avec Super!
Lineup

yeule

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

