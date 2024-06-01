Top track

No

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Subhumans w/ Fea

The Meadows
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

No
Got a code?

About

Subhumans are an English punk rock band formed in the Warminster and Melksham areas of Wiltshire in 1980. Singer Dick Lucas had formerly been in another local band, the Mental, and other members had been in The Stupid Humans. The band's musical style is ty...

This is an 16+ event
Scenic Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Subhumans

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.