Son Rompe Pera en Madrid

Mon Live
Wed, 8 May, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Son Rompe Pera es un grupo de fusión musical —integrando a una base de cumbia géneros musicales como danzón, rock, punk, ska y otros— procedente de México. Protagoniza su concepto el uso de la marimba, tradicional en la música folclórica de su país.​​​

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guacamayo Tropical
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Son Rompe Pera

Venue

Mon Live

C. de Hilarión Eslava, 36, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

