Dismember - Bleed For Me

Dismember, Vomitory, Undergang, Morpheus Descends

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 17 Aug, 3:30 pm
$69.53

Maryland Deathfest Presents:
Dismember - performing 'Like an Ever Flowing Stream' in its entirety, with support from Vomitory, Undergang, Morpheus Descends, and Malignancy.

Live at The Brooklyn Monarch

This is an 16+ event
Maryland DeathFest
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

VOMITORY, Undergang, Morpheus Descends and 2 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open3:30 pm
1500 capacity

