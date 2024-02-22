Top track

Sally Anne Morgan - Beekeeper

Sally Anne Morgan ft. Ritka

Citizen Vinyl
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Sally Anne Morgan

Multi-instrumentalist Sally Anne Morgan’s rich, intimate and modern music is cultivated with the seeds sown by folk, contemporary music and psychedelia. Her work exists in conversation with the living tradition of reinterpreting folk practices, from her mu Read more

Event information

Join us on Thursday, February 22, for an evening with multi-instrumentalist Sally Anne Morgan, featuring Ritka. Show at 7 p.m., doors at 6 p.m. $12 advance / $15 day of show.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
Lineup

Sally Anne Morgan

Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

