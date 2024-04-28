Top track

Fara - Fair Winds

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FARA

The Crescent
Sun, 28 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Fara - Fair Winds
About

Fired up and raring to go after a lockdown spent creating hugely popular film project, ‘The Orkney Series’, Scottish powerhouse quartet FARA unveiled their highly anticipated third studio album in 2022. Bursting with brand new self-penned instrumental trac...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Crescent & The Black Swan Folk Club
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fara

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

