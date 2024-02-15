DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fervo Fluxo, Tunnel Club, Milano, Italia

Tunnel Club
Thu, 15 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyMilano
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Italian/Português

Indirizzo: Tunnel Club, Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy

Dopo il primo evento in Italia SOLD OUT al Tunnel Club, Fervo Fluxo ritorna a Milano il Giovedì 15 Febbraio per la prima di una lunga serie di date dur...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fervo Fluxo

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

