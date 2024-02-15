DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fervo Fluxo - 550 Tickets Vendidos, 50 Restantes!!

Tunnel Club
Thu, 15 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyMilano
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
INGRESSOS FINAIS DO ÚLTIMO LOTE DISPONÍVEIS, RESTAM 46. COMBO 2 INGRESSOS POR 30€ - 20 RESTANTES. PACOTES DE MESA VIP DISPONÍVEIS.

Italian/Português

Indirizzo: Tunnel Club, Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy

Dopo il primo event...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fervo Fluxo

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

