DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ENJI + FAZER

Ampere
Sun, 12 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€27.29

About

Das Münchner Label Squama präsentiert zwei seiner spannendsten Acts, die sich an diesem Abend zum ersten Mal die Bühne teilen.

"Ich bin Ulaan" – mit diesen Worten beginnt das Album Ulaan der mongolischen Sängerin Enji. Der von ihrer Familie vergebene Kose...

All ages
Presented by target Concerts GmbH.
Venue

Ampere

Zellstraße 4, 81667 München, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

