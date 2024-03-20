DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formé à Montréal en 2013,Les Deuxluxesest un duo rock‘n’roll composé de la chanteuse et guitaristeAnna Frances Meyer, et du multi-instrumentiste et chanteur Étienne Barry. Avec son mélange de rock garage mordant, de mélodies électrisantes et de psychédélis...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.