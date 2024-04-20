DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Small Fortunes

Two Palms
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Scruff of the Neck presents

The Small Fortunes

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Small-Fortunes-100064996870005/
Instagram: @thesmallfortunes
Twitter: @Small__Fortunes

Saturday 20 April 2024 | Two Palms, London
With support
18+ | £10 Adv...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.