Looking Back by East Market - Gio 22

Padiglione Visconti
Thu, 22 Feb, 11:00 am
SocialMilano
€6
“Looking Back” - nato dall’incontro tra WHITE e East Market - è l'evento vintage aperto a privati e professionisti, dedicato a una selezione di ricercati capi d’abbigliamento vintage, articoli del più raffinato artigianato, rari dischi in vinile, colorati...

Tutte le età
Presentato da M. Seventy Srl.

Padiglione Visconti

Via Tortona 58, 20144 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

