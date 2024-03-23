Top track

Don't Be Afraid (feat. Jungle)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Damian Lazarus w/ Julian Gjaci b2b Nathan Leong and Fireware (Presented by Forest Döwn Under)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sat, 23 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$69.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Don't Be Afraid (feat. Jungle)
Got a code?

About Damian Lazarus

Crosstown Rebels, Day Zero, Get Lost, his own DJ and production career, the discovery of a wealth of influential talents... all of these achievements and more make Damian Lazarus not only one of the most respected exponents of the contemporary house and te Read more

Event information

On Saturday, March 23rd, Forest Döwn Under presents a very special night with DAMIAN LAZARUS with opening sets by Julian Gjaci b2b Nathan Leong and Fireware at Somewhere Nowhere NYC.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

All...

This is a 21+ event (Valid Government issued ID required).
Presented by Somewhere Nowhere and Forest Döwn Under
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Damian Lazarus

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.