Top track

Ovunque Sarai

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Irama- OVERSOUND MUSIC FESTIVAL

Parco Gondar
Wed, 31 Jul, 9:30 pm
GigsGallipoli
From €46.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ovunque Sarai
Got a code?

About

Irama, pseudonimo di Filippo Maria Fanti, è un cantautore e rapper italiano.

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da PM Eventi.

Lineup

Irama

Venue

Parco Gondar

Lungomare Galileo Galilei Lung, Otello Torsello, 73014 Gallipoli LE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.