MegaGoneFree - Talking 'Bout Bri

MEGAGONEFREE W/ Shelby Morgan and GRL PWR DJ Set (DJ Amsies + Pangelica)

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

MegaGoneFree

w/ Shelby Morgan and GRL PWR DJ Set (DJ Amsies + Pangelica)

Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM / Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

MegaGoneFree is a Black LGBTQ+ independent musician who is on a mission to get their message heard around t...

All ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

