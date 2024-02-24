DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
F*** Forever !
C'est la soirée 100% indie rock emblématique du Supersonic ! On t'attend sur la piste: I bet you look good on the dancefloor !
Live tribute à 1h de The Notions
DJ Set Indie rock 00s de Jabba le Hut et Marques de Sad
Si tu aimes: Arctic...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.