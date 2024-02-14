DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sonidos electrónicos y progressive de los 90’ y 00’ se mezclan en MERMELADA con la nueva ola del makineo más actual, el place to be los amantes del bakalao de antes y de ahora.
Entrada individual incluye consumición hasta la 1:30h.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.