LUIGI STRANGIS UNPLUGGED 2024

Largo Venue
Mon, 20 May, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€36.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cantautore e polistrumentista, Luigi ha iniziato a suonare la chitarra a 6 anni. Oggi, a 21, oltre alla chitarra suona il pianoforte, la batteria, le percussioni e il contrabbasso. Proprio grazie alla sua esperienza come polistrumentista a 15 anni inizia a...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Vivo Concerti Srl.

Lineup

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

