Jackie Wilson - The Who Who Song (Nobody But My Sweet Baby)

Northern Soul Special

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 8 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This February join us for a night of the VERY best in Northern Soul with some excellent DJs.

Stompers, floaters andf floorshakers - we'll be bringing you a night of tacts that help to define the Northern Soul moevemnt.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

