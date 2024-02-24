DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NNNAAAMMM pres. NEUX + JS PARK live modular

TANK serbatoio culturale
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NNNAAAMMM pres. NEUX resident Khidi Tiblisi

insieme a JS PARK live modular, Kritten e il resdent SL/03

start 23:00 'till 06:30

░░░░░░░ LINE-UP ░░░░░░░

NEUX _ resident Khidi Tiblisi, Georgia

JS PARK_ live modular, Corea

KRITTER_ techno, Bologna

SL...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Lineup

Venue

TANK serbatoio culturale

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

