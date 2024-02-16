DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Happy Hour w/ Jeremy Ylvisaker + Patrick Horigan

Icehouse
Fri, 16 Feb, 5:00 pm
Free
About

5PM MUSIC START // FREE

Jeremy Ylvisaker is an independent songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and teacher living in south Minneapolis. He is one of the stars in a constellation of local musicians and artists that partner with each other in a var...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

