Atelier · Li-cam avec l’école du design STRATE

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Sat, 10 Feb, 1:30 pm
WorkshopParis
Free
About

💭De la prise de conscience jusqu’aux luttes, les récits charrient envies, idées et émotions qui peuvent nous amener à imaginer un monde meilleur, des modes de vie plus ouverts aux autres. On peut refuser, agir et non subir, un présent dystopique, et envis...

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open1:30 pm

