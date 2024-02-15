DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VALENWEEN Benefit

Citizen Vinyl
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come through Thursday, Feb. 15, for VALENWEEN: Pads & Tampons for People in Need. 7-10 p.m. $5 at the door or FREE entry with donation of a box of menstrual hygiene products. Special drinks, food for sale menu, DJ BLIND DATE.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

