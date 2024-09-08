DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Belmondo are a grunge/goth crossover band from Brighton/Paris. Join them on their UK tour where we celebrate the release of their new EP "The Blessed And The Evil" available via their label Silent Cult. Their slick but twisted live shows will slowly submer...
