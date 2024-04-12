DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Belmondo

DUST
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£7.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Belmondo are a grunge/goth crossover band from Brighton/Paris. Join them on their UK tour where we celebrate the release of their new EP "The Blessed And The Evil" available via their label Silent Cult. Their slick but twisted live shows will slowly submer...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dumfun, Leibniz, Belmondo

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

