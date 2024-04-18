DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Crème Solaire (CH)
Crème solaire, el duet electro-punk suís format per Rebecca Solari i Pascal Stoll, presenten 'Cemento', el seu tercer disc. Les 11 cançons multilingües exploren, a través de la metàfora del concret, la uniformitat i l'alienació de la so...
