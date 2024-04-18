Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Crème Solaire + Fernanda Alemán

Heliogàbal
Thu, 18 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crème Solaire (CH)

Crème solaire, el duet electro-punk suís format per Rebecca Solari i Pascal Stoll, presenten 'Cemento', el seu tercer disc. Les 11 cançons multilingües exploren, a través de la metàfora del concret, la uniformitat i l'alienació de la so...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crème solaire, Fernanda Alemán

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

