DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An all-ages pop weekender over the Easter bank holiday weekend in Cardiff.
Doors 1.30pm. All-ages. U18s allowed til 10pm when the live music finishes. DJs til late
Line-up so far:
THE RESEARCH, CHERYM
THE POPGUNS, MAMMOTH PENGUINS, THE LOVES
DIGNAN PO...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.