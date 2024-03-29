Top track

Wales Goes Pop!

The Moon
29 Mar - 31 Mar
GigsCardiff
£55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

An all-ages pop weekender over the Easter bank holiday weekend in Cardiff.

Doors 1.30pm. All-ages. U18s allowed til 10pm when the live music finishes. DJs til late

Line-up so far:

THE RESEARCH, CHERYM

THE POPGUNS, MAMMOTH PENGUINS, THE LOVES

DIGNAN PO...

This is an all-ages event.
Presented by Wales Goes Pop!
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

9
The Research, Cherym, Mammoth Penguins and 9 more

Venue

The Moon

Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm
150 capacity

