The New Colosuss -Day 4- Upstairs Day Party (FREE)

Pianos: Upstairs Lounge
Sat, 9 Mar, 1:00 pm
About

The New Colosuss - Day 4 - Upstairs Day Party (FREE)

1:15 Sarakinko (FR)

2:00 Last Waltzon (CA)

2:45 Langkamer (UK)

3:30 WAN (PE)

4:15 Currls (UK)

5:00 Slash Need (US)

5:45 Holiday Ghosts (UK)

The New Colossus Festival is a five day showcase festiv...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PIANOS.
Lineup

4
Sarakiniko, Last Waltzon, Langkamer and 4 more

Venue

Pianos: Upstairs Lounge

158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

