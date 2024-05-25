Top track

Nicki Minaj - FTCU

Planet Peach

SWG3
Sat, 25 May, 1:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Planet Peach 🍑🪐🌌

We're bringing your favourite DJs to the SWG3 Galvanisers Yard to elevate the open-air experience.

🪐 MAY 25TH

🪐 1-9PM

🪐 FULL LINE UP LOADING...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peach
Lineup

Jamo Beatz, K4CIE, Dj Sandra Omari and 1 more

Venue

SWG3

100 Eastvale Pl, Glasgow G3 8QG
Doors open1:00 pm

