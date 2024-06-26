Top track

Invisible Hand

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crosses †††

New Century
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £34.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Invisible Hand
Got a code?

About

††† (Crosses) comprise the minds of Chino Moreno of Deftones and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, who have each solidified their names with the brooding songs they’ve respectively made for years both separately and together. Since uniting as †††...

This is an 14+ event (Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Action!
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crosses

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.