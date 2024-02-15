DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chora Volume 1 | Episodio #00

Anteo - Palazzo Del Cinema
Thu, 15 Feb, 6:00 pm
PodcastMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ANTEPRIMA CHORA VOLUME 1 - Una tre giorni completamente gratuita dedicata al mondo del podcast: un festival dell’ascolto, della voce, delle storie.

EPISODIO #00

IL PIANETA VERDE | INCONTRO CON STEFANO MANCUSO con Carlotta Ventura (Direttore Communicatio******...

Presentato da Chora Media

Guido Maria Brera, Sabrina Tinelli

Anteo - Palazzo Del Cinema

Piazza Venticinque Aprile, 8, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open5:45 pm

