The Psychology of Narcissism with Dr Kostas Papageorgiou

The Black Box
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:00 pm
TalkBelfast
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
What would you think if someone were to call you a narcissist? In the past several decades, modern societies have immortalised individualism. Indeed, recent research suggests that individualistic practices and cultures are continuously growing! Yet people...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Black Box

18-22 Hill Street, Duncairn, Belfast, BT1 2, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.