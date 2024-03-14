DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Girlz Night

EOS Lounge
Thu, 14 Mar, 9:00 pm
We all know girlz do it the best... Don't miss out on this all girlz lineup featuring your favorite ladies including Claire Z, BabyLiv, ARI ELLE, and more!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by EOS Lounge.
EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

