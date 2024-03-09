Top track

Brutalligators

The Storeroom
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsHitchin
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

David's Music in confunction with How To Make Friends presents Brutalligators and The Kid & I at an exclusive tiny show at Garden City Brewery, Letchworth. Expect a sweaty evening of raucous punk and indie music, with top notch beer and cider being poured...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Davids Music & How To Make Friends
Lineup

Brutalligators

Venue

The Storeroom

19 The Wynd, Letchworth, Letchworth Garden City, SG6 3EN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

