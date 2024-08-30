DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Shall Not Fade Festival 2024

Baskerville Hall
30 Aug - 2 Sept
GigsEbbw Vale
£186.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After two sold out daytime festivals in Bristol, Shall Not Fade Festival will host a 3 day camping festival set on the grounds of the legendary country manor house - Baskerville Hill, located in the breathtaking remote surroundings of the Wye Valley on the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SHALL NOT FADE LIMITED.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

26
1-800 GIRLS, Bakey, Cinthie and 26 more

Venue

Baskerville Hall

Clyro Court, Clyro, Hay on Wye, Hereford , Hereford HR3 5LE
Doors open12:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.