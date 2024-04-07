DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TRAGEDY: ALL METAL TRIBUTE TO THE BEE GEES & BEYOND + WARD XVI

Rescue Rooms
Sun, 7 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TRAGEDY

plus WARD XVI

Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees & Beyond - High Travoltage World Tour

New York City's Tragedy brings the headbangin' bootyshakin' good times to the UK for a national tour, with special guests, Ward XVI!

Tragedy takes di...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ward XVI, Tragedy

Venue

Rescue Rooms

25 Goldsmith St, Nottingham NG1 5LB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.