Dan Ghenacia & Shonky - Close to the Edge

Dan Ghenacia

SPYBAR
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20

Dan Ghenacia & Shonky - Close to the Edge
About

Dan Ghenacia is the undisputed kingpin of the Paris underground scene and one of France’s hottest DJ exports, having founded and ran Freak N’Chic before becoming one of the three creative minds behind label and b2b2b DJ outfit Apollonia.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

