DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lulu the Giant live at Eddie's Attic!
Lulu the Giant is a Savannah based band started in 2017 by Savannah native Rachael “Lulu” Shaner. Since their sold out debut album release show, they have toured nationally and released 3 albums to much acclaim. A mix...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.